Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

