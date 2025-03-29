Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,813 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

QUAL opened at $169.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $154.17 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

