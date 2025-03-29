Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 17,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,388,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Hillstream BioPharma Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.08.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.