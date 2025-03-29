HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

HilleVax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLVX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,237. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

