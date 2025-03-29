Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Up 20% – Still a Buy?

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 883,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 75,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 14.97.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

