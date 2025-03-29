Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the February 28th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.5 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance
HXGCF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
