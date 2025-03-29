Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the February 28th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.5 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance

HXGCF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

