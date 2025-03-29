Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Short Interest Update

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSAI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $18.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Daiwa America upgraded Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:HSAI opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hesai Group has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hesai Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

