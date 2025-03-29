Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as low as C$1.81. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 15,627 shares changing hands.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$178.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.95.

About Hemisphere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.