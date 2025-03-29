Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 8,465 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.5 %

IBKR stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.06. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

