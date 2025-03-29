Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 60,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $905,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

XOM opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.05.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

