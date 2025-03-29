Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Quaker Chemical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:KWR opened at $125.33 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $124.00 and a 52 week high of $207.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

