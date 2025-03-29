Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $5.80 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267,134 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,276,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,133,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,668,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,226,000 after buying an additional 219,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,112,000 after buying an additional 226,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 50,375 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

