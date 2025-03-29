Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 472,800 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,824,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,800 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 3.72% of Accuray worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accuray by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 70,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 124,459 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 143.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 384,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 226,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Accuray by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 283,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

