Head to Head Analysis: Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and Kingold Jewelry”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $1.20 billion 6.27 $55.71 million $1.09 79.78 Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 8.41% 9.70% 6.08% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares HealthEquity and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HealthEquity and Kingold Jewelry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 1 11 1 3.00 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 0.00

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $112.23, suggesting a potential upside of 29.06%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Kingold Jewelry on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Draper, Utah.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

