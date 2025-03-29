HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,446.30 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $10,446.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,417,000 after acquiring an additional 116,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,830,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.