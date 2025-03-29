Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $106.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 14.2% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 241,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

