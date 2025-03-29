Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.61 and traded as low as $15.53. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1,154,381 shares trading hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

