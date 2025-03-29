Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.61 and traded as low as $15.53. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1,154,381 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
