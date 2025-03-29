Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Update

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greenway Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %
Greenway Technologies stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Greenway Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.
About Greenway Technologies
