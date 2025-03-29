Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Director Wade Donald Nesmith Purchases 136,500 Shares

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) Director Wade Donald Nesmith acquired 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00.

Wade Donald Nesmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Wade Donald Nesmith purchased 118,000 shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,390.00.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

