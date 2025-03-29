Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 1,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.58%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

