Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,816 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Green Plains stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

