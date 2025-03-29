Green Energy Stocks To Consider – March 28th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, NWTN, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that generate power using renewable resources like solar, wind, and geothermal energy instead of fossil fuels. Investors often choose these stocks because they support sustainable energy practices and long-term environmental goals while potentially benefiting from industry growth driven by the global shift toward cleaner energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,225. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 96,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $415.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,068. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ NWTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,307. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTNW traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,374. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Shares of NVVEW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,922. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

