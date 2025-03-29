GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the February 28th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,898,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,742,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 3,738,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,021. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $171.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 million, a PE ratio of -282.83 and a beta of -4.30.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

