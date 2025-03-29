Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Caz Investments LP

Caz Investments LP reduced its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867,616 shares during the quarter. Grab makes up approximately 12.4% of Caz Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in Grab were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Grab by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,956,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,050 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Grab by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,684,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 355,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,927,000. BIT Capital GmbH raised its holdings in Grab by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 386,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -228.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

