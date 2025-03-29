Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 8,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 79,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Goodfood Market Trading Up 6.7 %

About Goodfood Market

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -212.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of -0.34.

(Get Free Report)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

