Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 8,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 79,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.
