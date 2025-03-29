Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,101,072 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 1,850,221 shares.The stock last traded at $8.15 and had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

