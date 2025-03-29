Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,562.0 days.
Gold Road Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS ELKMF remained flat at $1.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Gold Road Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
About Gold Road Resources
