Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Down 3.4 %
SNSR stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $38.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $204.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,420,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter.
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
