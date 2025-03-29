Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

SNSR stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $38.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $204.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,420,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.