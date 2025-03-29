Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Stock Position Lifted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,958,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Integras Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $823.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $36.81.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

