Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
Shares of GELYY traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $48.85.
About Geely Automobile
