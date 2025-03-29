Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

Shares of GELYY traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

