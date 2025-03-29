GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 9% – Here’s Why

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.14 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.28 ($0.06). 3,520,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,405,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.14.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

