GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 24.2% – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 24.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04). Approximately 51,750,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,477% from the average daily volume of 3,281,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).
GCM Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £8.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.14.
About GCM Resources
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GCM Resources
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.