GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $25.87. GameStop shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 11,103,359 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

GameStop Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.92 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $27,807.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at $975,131.95. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

