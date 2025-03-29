Gamehost (TSE:GH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.41 and traded as low as C$10.12. Gamehost shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 10,828 shares trading hands.

Gamehost Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.