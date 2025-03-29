GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Down 60.2% in March

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. 324,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,664. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGN. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

