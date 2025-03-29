Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
FULTP stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $21.22.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
