Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

FULTP stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

