Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.36. 5,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 6,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Freedom Day Dividend ETF alerts:

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1612 per share. This is an increase from Freedom Day Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF ( NYSEARCA:MBOX Free Report ) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 1.92% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.