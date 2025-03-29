Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Franchise Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Franchise Brands Price Performance

Shares of LON FRAN opened at GBX 141 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.95. Franchise Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 131 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.72).

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Insider Activity at Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Kear bought 35,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £47,600 ($61,610.15). Also, insider Louise George purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £148,000 ($191,560.96). Company insiders own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

