Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Franchise Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%.
Shares of LON FRAN opened at GBX 141 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.95. Franchise Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 131 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.72).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.
Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.
Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.
