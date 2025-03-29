Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 82,168 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,771,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after buying an additional 678,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 80,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.