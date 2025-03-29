Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 271 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total value of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $605.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $574.16 and its 200-day moving average is $566.71. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $512.12 and a 1-year high of $642.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

