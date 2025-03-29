Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 18,564 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 143.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after buying an additional 218,743 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $828,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of QS opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $186,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,084.50. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,147 shares of company stock valued at $935,758. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

