Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,588,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,983,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,882,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $65,780,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $42,787,000.

Insider Activity

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. The trade was a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PRKS opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.83.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

