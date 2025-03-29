Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $188,000 Investment in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 101,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 83,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 24,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

DX stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

