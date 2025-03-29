Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $99,000 in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 164,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,874,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,413,000 after buying an additional 452,411 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.70. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.59 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

