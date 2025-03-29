Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $176,000 in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 557,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECVT. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of ECVT opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $740.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

