Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $221,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,850,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,193 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

MOH stock opened at $322.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.17. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $409.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

