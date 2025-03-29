Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,687,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,027,000 after buying an additional 475,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 157,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 94,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $280.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,928,000. This represents a 4.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

