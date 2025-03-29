Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 2,009 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GeoPark by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $406.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.43). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 32.22%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Further Reading

