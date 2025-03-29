Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,722 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Ford Motor worth $60,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

