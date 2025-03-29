First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 23,978 shares.The stock last traded at $138.70 and had previously closed at $141.29.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $65,823,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,729,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 492,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

